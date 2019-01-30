Florida Studio Theatre presents “Snow White,” the third production of its Children’s Theatre Series. After touring among Florida schools this fall, the production will call FST’s Bowne’s Lab Theatre home through Feb. 23.
Adapted by Greg Banks, “Snow White” shares the story of how Snow White met the seven dwarfs. Performed with just two actors, Snow White transports children and families to a magical land where adventure lies beyond the forest’s edge.
“I couldn’t resist ‘Snow White,’” explained Caroline Kaiser, FST’s Director of Children’s Theatre. “Greg Banks, who also wrote the script for “Robin Hood” that kicked off last season, wrote a script that is so creative and entertaining. The fact that it is written for two actors to play all the roles really puts storytelling and ingenuity at the forefront.”
Inspired by the timeless classic about the girl who is “the fairest of them all,” Banks’ fresh adaptation of “Snow White” uses inspiring creativity and dynamic theatricality to bring the fairy tale to life.
Only two actors portray over a dozen roles, including an evil queen, a huntsman, a magic mirror, and the legendary seven dwarfs. Learn how Snow White finds freedom outside the castle walls, wins over the seven dwarfs with her pure heart, and is saved by luck and love instead of a young prince’s kiss.
Directing this adventure is FST Associate Artist Jason Cannon, who also directed the FST Children’s Theatre productions of “Peter Pan,” “Robin Hood,” “The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe” and “The Boy Who Liked Pulling Hair.”
Unlike many well-known versions of “Snow White,” this theatrical adaptation experiments with storytelling and has a contemporary edge.
“There is a fun storyteller trope at play,” explained Cannon. “Snow White and one of the dwarfs are actually telling the story directly to the audience, so there are opportunities for self-awareness and humor. We also were fortunate that one of our actors is a skilled guitarist, so we were able to add a lot of music and singing. The playwright also does a great job of updating the story to empower Snow White and young girls watching the show.”
Two members of FST’s company of Acting Apprentices will bring Snow White to life on stage — Jamie Molina and Liam Tanner, who were both recently seen is FST’s celebration of the holidays, “Deck the Halls: Home for the Holidays.”
Tickets are available at floridastudiotheatre.org, and through FST’s box office at 941-366-9000.Florida Studio Theatre is located at 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota.
