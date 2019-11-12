See Molly Hatchet before their world tour

The Venice Institute For Performing Arts is proud to present Molly Hatchet in one of their last performances before their world tour.
Molly Hatchet firmly cemented their place in music history alongside other iconic southern rock bands out of Jacksonville, such as Lynyrd Skynyrd and The Allman Brothers Band in the late ’70s playing a mixture of English invasion rock, blues, countryand gospel, all with a Southern hard rock style.
Molly Hatchet’s self-titled debut album in 1978 reached multi-platinum status. The band established their reputation of working hard, playing tough and living fast through intense touring. During this time, Molly Hatchet was on the road with Aerosmith, Bob Seger, The Rolling Stones and many more.
In 1979, “Flirtin’ With Disaster,” which also achieved multi-platinum status, was released and skyrocketed the band into the stratosphere. Touring an average of 250 shows per year kept them busy.
Molly Hatchet released “Beatin’ The Odds” (1980) and “Take No Prisoners” (1981) was released with singer Jimmy Farrar. In In January 1987, Bobby Ingram joined the band as lead guitar and songwriter. The band continued to tour over 200 dates a year. In 1989 they recorded “Lightning Strikes Twice.” “Greatest Hits” was released in 1991 and certified gold.
Founding member Dave Hlubek played with the band until his death in 2017. His the legacy lives on as they continue their worldwide touring and performing classic hits such as “Flirtin’ with Disaster, “Devil’s Canyon,” “Gator Country,” “Whiskey Man” and “Dreams I’ll Never See.”
The band’s current lineup consists of 30-year-plus member Bobby Ingram, lead guitar; Jimmy Elkins, lead vocals; John Galvin, keyboards; Tim Lindsey, bass guitar and Shawn Beamer, drums. The performance will include fan favorites from the band’s almost 40 year’s of making music.
Molly Hatchet is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a world tour. They are getting ready to make a big announcement regarding a new record deal and more. After 40 years, Molly Hatchet is still workin’ hard, playin’ tough, livin’ fast and still “Flirtin’ With Disaster.”
Tickets range from $31 to $61.
