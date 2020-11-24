Feeling a bit like Angela Lansbury singing “We need a little Christmas, right this very minute” in “Mame” on Broadway? Mark your calendar for Dec. 2-6, when for the Charlotte Players presents its holiday show, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.”
“If you want some Christmas spirit, this show will deliver,” said Jessie Reter-Choate, who is directing the large cast of this delightful comedy.
Rehearsals are underway with the cast of mostly kids and a few adults. The Players instituted COVID-19 precautions throughout its office and theater. Stage Manager Jan Weston takes the actors’ temperatures upon arrival at the rehearsal hall, and the cast wears face coverings during rehearsal. (They will wear face shields for the play.)
“Working with young people is such a delight,” said the director. “Their energy is so contagious on stage.”
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” concerns a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant who must cast the six Herdman kids, the worst children in history. Much mayhem and hilarity ensue when the Herdmans collide with the Christmas story head-on.
Weston is also handling costumes and props, and the director’s husband, Jimmie Choate, built a minimalist set with quick-change capabilities for different scenes.
“The pageantry and story will let you escape into the season,” promised Jessie Reter-Choate.
“This show calls for audience participation, and we hope everyone leaves with a sense of the miracle this time of year allows.”
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” started out as a short story, first published in McCall’s magazine. Author Barbara Robinson adapted her story adapted into a book, which sold over 800,000 copies, then into a play. She also wrote the teleplay for 1983 TV movie based on the book and starring Loretta Swit of “M.A.S.H.” fame. (The film is available for free on YouTube.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.