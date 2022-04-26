The world premiere of the new musical “Knoxville,” which reunites Frank Galati, Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, the Tony Award-winning creative team behind Broadway’s "Ragtime," is playing through May 11 at the The Mertz Theatre within the FSU Center for the Performing Arts in Sarasota.
Galati, an Asolo Repertory Theatre associate artist, also directs the production.
“Knoxville is a tremendous achievement and a great moment of theatrical artistry,” said Asolo Rep Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards. “I’m so proud of our contributions to its development. Now is the time we need the spiritual, moral and artistic guidance of this great trio of American artists — Frank Galati, Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens.”
Based on James Agee’s autobiographical, Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, “A Death in the Family,” the story begins as Agee struggles to write his greatest work — about the event that touched his young life and the effect it had on his mother, his town and his own future.
A powerful illumination of the forces that shape who we are, "Knoxville" is a universal coming-of-age story about family, faith and love — and about the boy who will grow up to write it.
With a sweeping musical score and an extraordinary creative team and cast, this moving and innovative world premiere is a must-see event.
“Agee ‘writes’ the story as the audience experiences it,” Galati said. “Our musical begins in 1955 in the author’s workshop. He thinks, ‘Maybe by telling my story, I can find out who I am.’”
Galati adapted the book, with music by Flaherty and lyrics by Ahrens. Asolo Rep commissioned the project starting in 2018 and hosted a developmental workshop in June 2019, in addition to producing the world premiere.
The show was initially set to premiere in April 2020 but was delayed by the pandemic.
“The story throws us back to the turn of the century and World War I, but it’s sown in the field of 1950s anxiety,” said Galati, who first encountered the book in college in the 1960s and revisited it again six years ago.
“When you read Agee’s work, you retrieve the series of crises of the heart and faith that are universal. It revives in your mind what it felt like to be six years old.”
Flaherty and Ahrens were also inspired by Agee’s prose. Flaherty tapped into the story’s history and setting.
“I tried to create a very American sound that had elements of folk and country — music that could have been presented at home in a casual, intimate way,” he said. “Actors often play instruments throughout the evening, supporting one another both musically and emotionally.”
“Knoxville” contains mature themes and is recommended for age 10-plus.
