Downtown Punta Gorda will belong to the Punta Gorda Block Party again April 27, when the popular street festival takes over Marion Avenue, the city’s Main Street. Since 1987, hundreds of thousands of revelers have attended the biggest and best street festival in Southwest Florida to enjoy food, drink, live entertainment and celebrate life in Punta Gorda.
Best of all, it’s free, that’s right, free, but donations are desperately needed and gratefully accepted at six entry gates. Last year, patrons tossed nearly $15,000 into donation buckets at the entry gates in appreciation of the return of the Block Party and to help guarantee funding for this year’s celebration. A repeat of that generosity is needed if you want to enjoy a day of sun, fun, music and food next year.
Entertainment
At 6:30 p.m., the main stage on Retta Esplanade will feature The Drifters, the most legendary group in rhythm and blues history. Do tunes like “Under the Boardwalk,” “Up on the Roof,” “There Goes My Baby,” Save the Last Dance for Me” and “Saturday Night at the Movies” ring a bell?
They should. The Drifters have sold more than 200 million records, a number matched only by the likes of Michael Jackson and The Rolling Stones, and they were part of the first class inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They have performed for six American presidents, the queen of England and the pope among other notables.
As usual, top local bands like American Made, The Boogiemen, Copperhead and Country Express will fill out the main stage schedule as well as the two stages on Marion Avenue. An area on Taylor Street will feature local Zumba enthusiasts, karate, cloggers and dancers.
If you really want to take a trip back to the sweet harmonies of the 1960s, there’s no better way to reserve a spot in one of the up-front viewing areas. For more information or to reserve a seat or table, visit www.puntagordablockparty.info.
New this year: A crowd-free aisle leading to a larger dance area will give those so inclined a chance to strut their stuff closer to the bands.
Children’s activities
The Block Party has been a family affair for many years, and there is much for kids to do. Sullivan Street is set aside for games and activities like a jump rope challenge, glitter tattoos, ring toss and bag the cat for children sixth grade and under. Police and Fire department public safety interactive trailers will be there as well as three afternoon performances of the always popular Nick’s Kids Show. A tent is available for parents and children until the street closes at dusk.
A block away and east of Taylor Street on the old City Marketplace property, children of all ages can enjoy a number of entertaining inflatables and a climbing wall while their parents watch from a nearby family tent.
Food and drink
The Block Party has long been known for its food and drink offerings. More than 30 vendors selling reasonably priced food like barbecue, corn on the cob, sausages, pizza, Mexican and soul food, lobster rolls, jerk, ice cream, crepes and lemonade will line Taylor and Marion. No local event has a better selection of foods to munch or lets you enjoy them while walking the streets of Punta Gorda’s rejuvenated downtown.
As always, Peace River Distributing will be there selling several versions of Budweiser in 16 oz. aluminum bottles with souvenir Koozies also available to keep your brew cold. The Buds are $4 and 12 oz. craft beers and wine $5.Tickets and age bracelets must be purchased at the trailers. Visit the Coca Cola trailers for soft drinks, and other drinks will be sold by food vendors.
Parking
Paid parking with a $5 fee collected by CHS sports teams is available close to the event off U.S. 41 north and also in the nearby Bank of America parking lot.. Drivers on U.S. 41 south will have to turn left on Olympia or Virginia to get to U.S. 41 north paid parking entrance at Harborside Drive. Taylor, Retta Esplanade and Marion in the downtown area will be closed. Plentiful free parking is found at the city garage and parking lot, Justice Center and nearby streets.
Although this year’s Block Party is free; please donate at the gates if you would like to see this popular Punta Gorda tradition continue. After expenses, the dollars you donate or spend will go to local charities, school groups and nonprofits that count on the Block Party for a major part of their annual funding. Also, please patronize the sponsors who made the return of the Block Party possible.
Go to www.puntagordablockparty.info for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.