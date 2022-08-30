Selby Gardens announces winners of virtual juried photo exhibition

The Best in Show honor went to Patricia Nebel for a stunning black and white photo of an orchid that she titled "The Bishop." The virtual exhibition will remain on view through Sept. 25 at selby.org.

 Photo provided by Selby Gardens

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens’ 42nd Annual Juried Photographic Exhibition is now on view in a virtual gallery.

The show includes more than 270 photographs that were taken by amateur photographers at Selby Gardens’ two campuses and selected for display by an expert panel of jurors.


