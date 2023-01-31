Generously lent from a private collection, this remarkable group of lamps, vases and other objects will be used to tell the story of Tiffany and his firm, which revolutionized glassmaking and elevated the status of American decorative arts at home and abroad.
Marie Selby Botanical Gardens will present "Tiffany: The Pursuit of Beauty in Nature" as the 2023 installment of its Jean & Alfred Goldstein Exhibition Series.
Opening Feb. 12, the exhibition will showcase the creativity and innovation of the American artist and designer Louis Comfort Tiffany.
“Louis Comfort Tiffany’s work as an artist and designer was part of a lifelong goal he described as ‘the pursuit of beauty,’ and he believed that inspiration for this work should be found in nature,” said Selby Gardens President & CEO Jennifer O. Rominiecki. “We are excited to celebrate Tiffany’s beloved art and more deeply explore his unique aesthetic in the context of our botanical garden setting.”
Tiffany (1848-1933) began his career as a painter, but later turned his attention to decorative arts, particularly stained glass, for which he became best known.
"Tiffany: The Pursuit of Beauty in Nature" will be the first exhibition of its type to be presented in a botanical garden, an especially appropriate setting in which to highlight the connection between Tiffany’s work and the natural world. Tiffany’s celebrated stained-glass windows and lamps will inspire stunning horticultural displays in Selby Gardens’ world-famous Tropical Conservatory and throughout the grounds of its 15-acre Downtown Sarasota campus. Kaleidoscopic vignettes of flowers and foliage will play with light, color and material to create a truly immersive experience for visitors.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.