Selby Gardens to celebrate creative genius of Louis Comfort Tiffany

Generously lent from a private collection, this remarkable group of lamps, vases and other objects will be used to tell the story of Tiffany and his firm, which revolutionized glassmaking and elevated the status of American decorative arts at home and abroad.

 Photo courtesy of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens will present "Tiffany: The Pursuit of Beauty in Nature" as the 2023 installment of its Jean & Alfred Goldstein Exhibition Series.

Opening Feb. 12, the exhibition will showcase the creativity and innovation of the American artist and designer Louis Comfort Tiffany.


