OSPREY - A second season of "Seeing The Invisible" is set for Selby Gardens' Historic Spanish Point campus, 401 N. Tamiami Trail, Osprey.
Marie Selby Botanical Gardens made the announcement Thursday. It called it a "cutting-edge contemporary-art exhibition."
Historic Spanish Point is one of 10 sites worldwide hosting "Season 2," it said in a news release. It takes place through September 2023, it said.
“Selby Gardens is known for presenting innovative art exhibitions in our botanical garden setting, and 'Seeing the Invisible' has raised that model to a whole new level at our Historic Spanish Point campus,” Marie Selby Botanical Gardens President/CEO Jennifer Rominiecki said in the news release. “Placing this augmented-reality artwork amid the native Florida nature and historic structures on our bayfront campus in Osprey has created an experience like no other in our region.”
More than a dozen acclaimed artists are taking part, with 13 augmented reality works installed throughout the 30 acres, the news release states.
"Visitors engage with the art through an app that can be downloaded to a smartphone or tablet. An updated version of the app for Season 2 will be available in October," it said.
The news release notes it was the first time botanical gardens around the world collaborated in such an exhibit.
"The same commissioned artworks are placed in outdoor settings at the participating institutions, creating parallels and contrasts between them. The AR nature of the exhibition has allowed for the creation of expansive, immersive works that engage with existing features of the natural landscape, going beyond the limitations of what is possible with physical artworks," it said.
Originally, the concept was started by Jerusalem Botanical Gardens Executive Director Hannah Rendell, and Outset Contemporary Art Fund co-founder Candida Gertler, who is based in London, the news release stated. It received financial support from The Jerusalem Foundation’s Innovation Fund. "Seeing the Invisible" is being co-curated by Hadas Maor and Tal Michael Haring, it said.
Other locations in the United States showcasing the second season of "Seeing the Invisible" include Massachusetts Horticultural Society’s Garden at Elm Bank and University of Texas at Austin Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center.
It'll also be presented at Adelaide Botanic Garden, in Australia; Eden Project, in England; Gardens by the Bay, in Singapore; The Jerusalem Botanical Gardens, in Israel; Museum of Contemporary Art Toronto, in Canada; National Garden, Athens, in Greece; and Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden in South Africa.
The Osprey show is sponsored by Gulf Coast Community Foundation, it stated. Vice President for Visitor Engagement and Chief Museum Curator David Berry led the curatorial team for Selby Gardens’ installation, according to the news release.
"Selby Gardens will introduce its educational programming in October, with activities such as plant and animal scavenger hunts, seed-planting kits, recycled-material art projects, and much more planned throughout Season 2," the news release stated.
