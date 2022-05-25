Poet, singer-songwriter, author and visual artist Patti Smith has been named Marie Selby Botanical Gardens’ inaugural Artist in Residence.
The new relationship was announced by Selby Gardens President & CEO Jennifer O. Rominiecki on April 28 at a live performance by Smith at the Gardens’ Downtown Sarasota campus.
Smith’s artistic residency will include two return visits to Selby Gardens — one in 2023 and one in 2024 — where she will combine public activities such as readings and performances with private time drawing creative inspiration from the organization’s two bayfront campuses and world-renowned collections.
“Patti Smith is recognized worldwide for her revolutionary mergence of artistic disciplines — especially poetry and rock,” Rominiecki said. “All of us at Selby Gardens are deeply honored that she has accepted our invitation to be our very first Artist in Residence. Selby Gardens applies interdisciplinary practice to our ongoing exhibition program, and we feel that Patti’s visionary methodology resonates with our organization on many levels.”
Smith’s blossoming relationship with Selby Gardens stems from the Gardens’ current Jean & Alfred Goldstein Exhibition, “Robert Mapplethorpe and Patti Smith: Flowers, Poetry, and Light.”
The show, which runs through June 26, explores Mapplethorpe’s flower photography and Smith’s lyrics and poetry about flowers and nature, in dialogue with original horticultural installations inspired by their art.
Smith first visited Selby Gardens in February to tour “Flowers, Poetry, and Light” and perform songs and readings she selected to complement the exhibition. She called the interdisciplinary show “a beguiling exhibition” and said she “was very moved to be asked to be a part of it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.