Selby Gardens’ 40th annual juried photography exhibition will be bigger and virtual — two important firsts in this year of the pandemic.
Thanks to the union of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens and Historic Spanish Point, entering photographers have a lot more to photograph but not much more time to do so.
Online photo submissions are due through Aug. 14. Winners will be announced Aug. 27.
The dates were changed because of the pandemic.
Entry categories are as follows:
Favorite Selby Gardens’ Scene, Plant Life at Selby Gardens, Selby Gardens’ Geometry, Selby Gardens’ Birds, Bugs & Critters and Selby Gardens in Black & White.
Entry is open to all amateurs, but photos must have been taken at either Selby Gardens’ downtown Sarasota or Historic Spanish Point campuses.
Photos accepted for display will be on view virtually from Aug. 27 to Sept. 20 at Selby.org and YourObserver.com, the co-hosts of the exhibit.
Cash prizes will be awarded in each category and there also will be a “Best of Show” winner. In each category prizes will be $125 for first place, $75 for second place and $50 for third place with a prize of $150 for Best in Show.
If a photo is sent in with people in it, the submission must include a model release form, which can be downloaded at selby.org/wp-content/uploads/photo-release-form-1.pdf.
Suggestions at the Selby site encourage creativity, fun and inspiration in depicting the two campuses in photos to be entered.
Photos must be submitted digitally. Step-by-step details on how to submit photos will be announced within the next week.
For more information, call 941-366-5731 ext. 239, or email education@selby.org.
