The Venice Institute for Performing Arts and The Venice Symphony partner on the first Venice Symphony Chamber Series. This series offers patrons an intimate setting to engage with the music of the musicians and learn more about each player and their career.
The series kicks off on at 2 p.m. Nov. 23 with a series preview, featuring all of the musicians who will be playing throughout the Chamber Series. The Brass Quintet, who will play in January, will kick off the afternoon, followed by February’s performers The Venice Symphony String Quartet. The program also features The Venice Symphony Woodwind Quintet, who will return in March. The series concludes in April with The Venice Symphony’s flute and harp duo as well as Terzetto Di Venezia, one of the Symphony’s string trios.
