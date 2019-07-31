By Loomis Bros. Circus
Get ready to share the magic of the circus with your family, when Loomis Bros. Circus brings their all new 2019 “Circus TraditionsTour” Tour to the Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte, for three big days, Aug. 1-3.
Come witness the sights and sounds of a traditional three-ring circus performed indoors in air-conditioned comfort by a fabulous cast of some of the world’s finest circus artists and animals including our majestic herd of Asian and African elephants, beautiful yet dangerous White Siberian and Royal Bengal tigers, thrilling daredevils, breathtaking aerialists, North American ponies at liberty, a live circus band and much more in an all new ninety-five minute spectacle.
“This year’s circus is one you and your family surely won’t want to miss,” proclaimed Justin Loomis the show’s producer and singing ringmaster. “Our 2019 edition features an all new line-up of amazing acts as well as some return family favorites including an acrobatic troupe from Chicago that were featured on the hit NBC television talent show along with fearless motorcycle daredevils riding in the treacherous Globe of Death.” The acrobatic troupe includes former members of “America’s Got Talent” semifinalists The Chicago Boyz.
Full priced admission is still $20 for adults and $8 for children ages 2-12. Coupons for “Free Child’s Tickets” are available at many merchants throughout the area. Additional discounts and offers can be found on the show’s Facebook page at facebook.com/loomiscircus. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at loomiscircus.com or at the circus box office on the day of show. Seating is general admission and doors open one hour prior to each scheduled showtime. Patrons are encouraged to arrive early for best seating.
Showtimes on Thursday and Friday will be at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. All performances take place indoors in air-conditioned comfort.
Loomis Bros. Circus Loomis Brothers Circus began as a childhood dream for Justin Loomis and has now grown to be one of America’s best and most beautiful circuses. The Florida based show travels throughout the country, concentrating on the Southern, Eastern and Central United States.
