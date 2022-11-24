Set the table for global food and drink experiences on new MSC Cruises' Seascape

MSC Cruises will deliver a truly global experience featuring unmatched, internationally-inspired culinary offerings on MSC Seascape when the ship launches in December 2022. The line’s new U.S. flagship will offer a variety of mouthwatering eateries, specialty bars and upscale lounges to provide guests with unique cuisine and handcrafted libations.
MSC Seascape’s beautifully appointed main restaurants, dedicated dining venues for Aurea and Yacht Club guests, five specialty restaurants, and a 1,169-seat buffet will leave food lovers finding new delights around every corner. Plus, a selection of 20 bars will ensure countless indoor and outdoor spots to relax and enjoy the view, from Sky Bar overlooking the iconic glass-floored Bridge of Sighs to the elegantly appointed Cocktail Bar in the Chef’s Court.
Giovanni Guido, corporate food and beverage director, USA and Caribbean said, “We take pride in the delicious cuisine that we offer on board our cruises, and MSC Seascape will be a prime example of our focus on satisfying our guests’ tastes. There will be something to please every palate on this new ship from the authentic tacos served at HOLA! Tacos & Cantina to the freshest seafood and outstanding wine list at Ocean Cay Restaurant. After a day of activities at sea or exploring the amazing destinations that we visit, guests will find a wealth of options to fuel up during their cruise.”
SPECIALTY DINING
In addition to the main restaurants, buffet and Aurea and Yacht Club restaurants, there will be five specialty concepts onboard MSC Seascape that showcase flavors from around the world:
Butcher’s Cut with Al Fresco Dining Area. MSC Seascape will feature the cruise line’s signature American-style steakhouse, Butcher’s Cut, with al fresco dining. Guests can enjoy the views and beautiful weather on the iconic waterfront boardwalk while enjoying an indulgent meal made up of the highest quality steaks and wines. The upscale steakhouse serves select Linz Heritage Angus beef, the gold standard in high-end Angus beef, aged to perfection with the highest quality and custom cut by master butchers. The menu is inspired by the great plains and is accompanied by bold New World wines and modern cocktails.
HOLA! Tacos & Cantina. Offering a selection of Mexican-inspired dishes with a twist, this unique eatery is the perfect spot for lunch or dinner. Guests can enjoy a large selection of tacos, authentic tamales and an interactive guacamole station. Meals can be finished off with a nostalgic treat – chocolate-dipped ice cream tacos – that will make adults feel like a kid again. The restaurant also serves up a variety of signature frozen margaritas, traditional fresh juices, horchata and a large selection of homemade salsas and hot sauces. Whether guests want to sit down and dine in a relaxed family environment or take the food to go, HOLA! Tacos & Cantina is a delicious option throughout the day.
Kaito Sushi Bar. This lively sushi bar is the ultimate spot for an interactive dinner thanks to a conveyor belt that constantly moves fresh sushi in front of guests, allowing them to select their favorite dishes as the mouthwatering options pass by. Guests will enjoy sushi creations prepared on the spot with only the freshest, highest-quality ingredients.
Kaito Teppanyaki. Serving up delicious Japanese dishes, Kaito Teppanyaki features eight Teppanyaki grills and 64 seats for guests to watch their meal come to life in front of them. Expert chefs will cook with flair, creating a feast for the senses as sizzling ingredients transform into mouthwatering dishes. The perfect place to gather with old friends or make new ones, this community-style restaurant is a delicious dinner option and a fun activity for the whole family.
Ocean Cay Restaurant. There’s no better place to enjoy the freshest seafood than on the sea itself. With a mouthwatering menu of fine fish dishes and other recipes, guests can enjoy delicious seafood complemented by a wonderful wine list in this intimate restaurant named after the cruise line’s private Caribbean island. From oysters to crab cakes and everything in between, the delectable menu served at Ocean Cay Restaurant is a must-try for everyone sailing on MSC Seascape.
DRINKS AND DESSERT
After dinner, guests with a sweet tooth can enjoy Venchi 1878 for some gelato—a signature of MSC Cruises — along with a chocolate and coffee bar. From delectable gelato flavors to sweet bites and chocolate martinis, Venchi 1878 offers a world of flavors that will tempt tastebuds throughout the cruise.
When it’s time for a change from chocolate martinis, MSC Seascape’s 20 bars and lounges offer plenty to choose from.
The Wine Cave allows guests to explore the ship’s wine cellar and indulge in a tasting of bold flavors paired with a cheese selection, while the Sports Bar offers craft beers, a fully stocked bar, classic game time food options, and individual TV booths to watch the action.
The glamorous rooftop Sky Bar cocktail lounge will offer live music and breathtaking ocean views for guests to enjoy with a drink. Champagne Bar will offer a variety of champagne, prosecco and other bubbly sips from around the world accompanied by a luxurious array of caviar, chilled seafood and more. The Cocktail Bar, located in the Chef’s Court area in the heart of the ship, is the perfect way to start the nightly culinary journey with a variety of fun and refreshing drinks.
MSC Seascape will debut in Miami in December. For more information on MSC Seascape, visit www.msccruisesusa.com.
