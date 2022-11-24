Set the table for global food and drink experiences on new MSC Cruises' Seascape

Butcher's Cut aboard MSC Seashore.

 Photo courtesy of Ivan Sarfatti/MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises will deliver a truly global experience featuring unmatched, internationally-inspired culinary offerings on MSC Seascape when the ship launches in December 2022. The line’s new U.S. flagship will offer a variety of mouthwatering eateries, specialty bars and upscale lounges to provide guests with unique cuisine and handcrafted libations.

MSC Seascape’s beautifully appointed main restaurants, dedicated dining venues for Aurea and Yacht Club guests, five specialty restaurants, and a 1,169-seat buffet will leave food lovers finding new delights around every corner. Plus, a selection of 20 bars will ensure countless indoor and outdoor spots to relax and enjoy the view, from Sky Bar overlooking the iconic glass-floored Bridge of Sighs to the elegantly appointed Cocktail Bar in the Chef’s Court.


