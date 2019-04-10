Mrs. Stancliffe’s Rose Cottage Bed & Breakfast has been successful for many years, with her mostly female guests returning year after year. Her next-door neighbor, the elderly, silver-tongued, Bud “Bud the Stud” Davis, believes they come to spend time with him in romantic liaisons, which the prim and proper Mrs. Stancliffe steadfastly denies.
The proprietor’s other neighbor and would-be suitor. Henry Mitchell, is a retired chemist who has developed a blue pill called “Venusia” to increase the libido of menopausal women. When the untested pill gets mixed up with Bud’s Viagra…well, as you can imagine, hilarity ensues..
That’s the plot of one of the Charlotte Players’ most popular productions, “Sex Please, We’re Sixty,” which returns to the Langdon Playhouse for 11 performances starting on Thursday, April 11. Director Jessie Reter-Choate has assembled a talented cast of experienced actors, with J.J. Juliano as Mrs. Stancliffe, Jim Choate as Bud Davis, Steve Pignataro as Henry Mitchell, and Trish Campbell, Linda Hawkes and Jan Weston as Rose Cottage guests.
Authors Michael and Susan Parker are Florida playwrights whose works share suggestive titles, such as “The Sensuous Senator,” “There’s a Burglar in My Bed,” and “Whose Wives are They Anyway?” The plays combine familiar British farce situations with an American setting featuring over the top, bawdy, nonsensical plots, and like “Sex Please, We’re Sixty,” provide audiences a great deal of fun.
Tickets are $20 each and may ordered online at www.charlotteplayers.org or by calling 941-255-1022 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Evening performances on Thursday, Friday and Saturday are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m.
