Florida Studio Theatre presents "Shades of Buble: A Three-Man Tribute to Michael Buble," a charming cabaret bringing the swinging standards and pop hits of Michael Bublé to life onstage. In this hit tribute show, three solo vocalists channel the sophistication and suave style of the popular Canadian singer, performing hits like “Feeling Good,” “Moondance” and “Home.”
“If you were to ask three different people what they think of when they hear the name ‘Michael Buble,’ you would get three different answers,” said Drew Pournelle, the show’s producer. “That’s why we chose to have three uniquely talented guys pay tribute to him. We don't imitate Buble — we celebrate him by combining the many styles of music he performs with the tight, three-part harmony sound of popular groups from the '50s and '60s to give audiences an exciting, brand-new experience.”
"Shades of Bublé" debuted in 2015, going on to perform in sold-out venues across the country. The fast-paced musical revue includes a variety of musical genres: the classic Frank Sinatra-style covers that initially put Buble on the map, contemporary pop hits, Motown, and Rock & Roll.
Representing the three different sides — or “shades” — of Michael Buble are Danny Drewes, Christopher MCrewell and Adam Rennie. Since graduating from the America Musical and Dramatic Academy, Drewes has performed professionally worldwide, including in productions of "Pirates of Penzance," "Legally Blonde the Musical" and "Xanadu." A featured singer with Royal Carribbean Cruise Lines, McCrewell has been featured in "Children of Eden," "The Wiz" and "Sister Act." Although Rennie is in based in New York City, he has extensive experience performing in the Southern Hemisphere. He played Hedwig in the New Zealand premiere of "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" and starred in "The Producers" and "Crazy for You" at The Production Company in Melbourne, Australia.
Drew Pournelle, the show’s producer, will also be the production’s "Swing," filling in for each of the performers at various times. Pournelle was featured in the premiere of "Shades of Buble."
"Shades of Buble" is part of a three-show subscription package. Also included in the Cabaret subscription package is "Great Balls of Fire," a tribute to the ivory-smashing superstar Jerry Lee Lewis, along with "Jukebox Saturday Night," a new jazzy music revue created by The Swingaroos highlighting the greatest hits of the jukebox.
