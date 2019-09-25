“Born Yesterday” opens Venice Theatre’s 70th MainStage Season. It will keep audiences laughing through Oct. 6. “Born Yesterday” premiered on Broadway in 1946 and was a big screen hit in 1950. Decades later this hilarious story about a millionaire and his trophy girlfriend’s designs on Washington feels as relevant as ever.
Allan Kollar, Venice Theatre’s artistic director, directs the show for the second time in his career. He last directed it in Venice in 1998 and says, “This is one of my favorite comedies. It stands the test of time. When we decided to kick off our 70th Season with Born Yesterday, I knew I had to direct it again.”
Neil Kasanofsy stars as the vulgar, egotistic Harry Brock who has come to a swanky hotel in Washington (elaborately designed for this production by Tim Wisgerhof) to make crooked deals with government big-wigs. He has brought with him the charming but uneducated ex-chorus girl Billie (played by Heather Forte), whose lack of social graces embarrasses even Harry. Billie must be taught a few basic rules of etiquette and a little civics to survive in D.C. A young, idealistic magazine reporter Paul Verrall (Shawn Genther), who has been investigating political scandals and is interested in Brock’s activities, agrees for a salary, to tutor Billie. He finds she has a natural honesty and intelligence, while she begins to learn about history, politics, and starts to see Harry for who he really is. Billie’s rebellion against Harry, a new love connection and hilarity ensue.
The 1950 film adaptation made Judy Holliday a movie star, a 1993 remake starred Melanie Griffith and two Broadway revivals in 1989 and 2011 have shown that this Washington-based pygmalion story will probably always ring true.
