Show pays tribute to Woodstock

Donna Surface has a favorite story about Woodstock. Yes, that Woodstock.
She happened to work for Michael Lang, who produced those three days of love and peace, so she should know.
“Jimi Hendrix wasn’t Michael’s first choice to close the festival,” she recalled. “Roy Rogers was. Michael loved Roy Rogers, and he had this image of Roy Rogers galloping up on Trigger, hopping on the stage, and singing ‘Happy Trails’ to thousands of hippies.
“It didn’t happen because Roy Rogers’ manager thought Woodstock would be a waste of time.”
Surface and her husband, Pat, have produced a show of their own, “Feelin’ Alright — a Tribute to the 50th anniversary of Woodstock.” Their band, American Pie, will perform the tribute at 7 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association.
The show, with narration written by Donna, will feature the songs of Woodstock as well as stories that help frame the iconic music festival. Donna is also a member of the band along with her husband, who sings lead vocals, Bill Marsh on lead guitar and Darrol “Butch” Schmidt on bass.
“I got idea to pay tribute to that event — and that era — because the 50th is a big anniversary, and because I was involved in it,” Donna said. “I was there, behind the scenes, at the time.”
Woodstock was held on Max Yasgur’s dairy farm in Upstate New York from Aug. 15 to Aug. 18, 1969. It featured some of the greatest performers in rock ‘n roll history, and it drew an audience of more than 400,000.
Woodstock was a cultural phenomenon that delivered at least two messages. One was that a half-million people could come together in peace. Another was that music — music with a message — could form the bond that kept them together even when driving rain turned pasture into mud field.
It took place with the backdrop of the Vietnam war and unrest at home.
“It was a historic event that defined a culture,” Donna said. ”It was about a half-million people coming together to escape the horrors going on at that time.
“It’s like the universe took a chill pill.”
There may be more to Woodstock than the drum solo in Santana’s “Soul Sacrifice,” but, hey, that drum solo was a lot of fun. Jimi Hendrix may have broken artistic ground with his rendition of the national anthem, which closed the show. But Wavy Gravy became a star because of Woodstock. Richie Havens may have sung “Freedom” in his opening, but Sha-Na-Na also performed.
So, it may have been relevant to the times, but it also was a good time.
In that spirit, the tribute show includes a trivia segment with prizes. Donna says the band will play “Happy Trails,” making up for that lost opportunity 50 years ago.
It will also play Hendrix’ version of the national anthem, paying tribute to another spirit.
