“Celebrate Selby Gardens,” the Gardens' 39th annual juried photographic exhibition, will be Sept. 7 through Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The public is invited to enter.
There are five categories to present your most thoughtful, fun and inspired photographs that depict the scenery of Selby Gardens. Cash prizes will be awarded in five categories, and an overall “Best in Show” winner will be named. Prize amounts range from $50 (third place) to $150 (Best in Show).
Submit your photograph in: Favorite Selby Gardens' Scene; Plant Life at Selby Gardens; Selby Gardens' Geometry; Selby Gardens' Birds, Bugs, and Critters; and Selby Gardens Black and White.
Submissions by mail are due by Aug. 28. Hand-delivered submissions are accepted on Aug. 28 or 29, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Review the Rules & Entry Form and the complete Model Release Form to participate, available at Selby.org. Failure to comply with guidelines will result in disqualification from the competition.
Contact education@selby.org or 941-366-5731 ext. 239, with any questions.
Opening reception
The opening reception will be Sept. 6, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Selby's Museum of Botany & the Arts, 900 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota.
You can be one of the first to view the 39th exhibition at the opening reception. The top three photos from each category will be announced, as well as the Best in Show winner.
This event is free, but advance registration is required.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.