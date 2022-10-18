Hear from Hermitage Fellow Michael R. Jackson – the acclaimed author and composer of the musicals "A Strange Loop" and "White Girl in Danger" – on how soap operas and other sources of inspiration have shaped his work in this candid conversation with Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg. Via Zoom at 6 p.m. Oct. 21.
Richard Kennedy's “Performance and Conversation” is scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Ringling Museum of Art, Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota.
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Hermitage Artist Retreat is going ahead with fall events, repairs and preventive measures for storms to come but that all costs money.
For those wishing to contribute to the repairs and help the Hermitage better prepare for future weather emergencies, a fully tax-deductible contribution can be made to support hurricane repair efforts.
Michael R. Jackson Event Moves Online
• 6 p.m. Oct. 21 — “As the Musical Turns: A Soap Inspiration” with Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize Winner Michael R. Jackson. A virtual event with a $5/person registration fee. Presented in partnership with Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe. Hear from Jackson — the acclaimed author and composer of the musicals “A Strange Loop” and “White Girl in Danger” — on how soap operas and other sources of inspiration have shaped his work in this candid conversation with Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg.
Going ahead with previously announced fall events
Pending any unexpected delays with recovery efforts, these remaining fall programs are moving ahead as scheduled.
• 5:30 p.m. Oct. 28— "Composition to Performance: Music Start to Finish” with Hermitage Fellows Nkeiru Okoye and David “Doc” Wallace on the Hermitage Beach, 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. Music begins in the imagination of one creator, then is later interpreted by a completely different individual. Perhaps more than any other art form, musical creation, notation and performance is simultaneously codified and constantly evolving. Hear from two Hermitage fellows and exceptional practitioners on the musical process from start to finish. Okoye’s work is performed around the world, welcoming and affirming traditional and new audiences alike. Wallace is the chair of Berklee College of Music’s string department whose performance style has been described by The New York Times as “Jimmy Page fronting Led Zeppelin.”
• 6 p.m.Nov. 2— Richard Kennedy: “Performance and Conversation” at the Ringling Museum of Art, Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. Returning Hermitage Fellow Richard Kennedy is a genre-defying creator working across dance, opera and visual art. Their wide variety of skills challenges and invites an audience to reimagine more traditionally defined boundaries of art. In a program combining performance and conversation, Kennedy reveals selections of past and upcoming work while also providing contextual insight.
• 5:30 p.m. Nov. 4 — “Reggie Harris and the Power of Music” — An outdoor concert in the Booker High School Courtyard, 3201 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota. Returning Hermitage Fellow Reggie Harris believes that music has the power to unite, the power to uplift, and the power to heal. An international leader in the folk and acoustic music scene for more than 40 years, Harris brings all his skill and charm to Booker High School and is inviting the community along for the joyful ride.
