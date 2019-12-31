The Englewood Performing Arts Series will introduce audiences to the jazz group Side Street Strutters, who have been performing, both nationally and internationally, since 1983.
Originating in Arizona, over three decades later, they are bringing us a century of American jazz. They have received both national and international awards. Their musical palette includes over a half-century of jazz styles from early New Orleans Dixieland and blues to big band swing and popular standards.
The concert will be on Jan. 7 at the Englewood United Methodist Church.
Englewood Performing Arts has what promises to be an excellent concert schedule for the remaining season. Providing great artists and great music for greater Englewood for 38 years, the Tuesday tradition continues. The shows continue through March with the following remaining performances.
Jan: 28: Banks and Shane join EPAS for the second time featuring folk and Americana-influenced music.
Feb: 18: The Toronto All-Stars Big Band revives the spirit, style and sound of the ‘30s, ‘40s and ‘50s — the golden age of the big bands.
March 10: The Nashville Legacy duo presents the musical history of Floyd Cramer, Chet Atkins and the Nashville Sound.
March 24: Sarasota Orchestra closes the 38th EPAS season with their always special spring concert.
