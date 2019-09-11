By DEBBIE FLESSNER
Go Correspondent
Moncef Bennaji was working in the financial industry in Sarasota and his wife Kim had just earned her master’s degree, en route to a PhD.
Kim’s sister had a little ice cream shop on the southern end of Siesta Key, which the couple loved, so they stopped in on their way to work one day eight years ago to have a cup of coffee. Not long afterward, Kim’s sister asked them if they might be interested in taking over the Orange Octopus.
“We initially got involved as a side business, thinking it would be nice to have a little business at the beach,” Moncef said. “But within a couple of years, we bought a very expensive ice cream machine and started making our own ice cream. It turned out to be the best thing we had ever done, because that’s when it really took off.”
So much so that Moncef eventually quit his job in finance to be at the shop full-time and Kim took over the books and administrative duties.
As the Orange Octopus prepares to celebrate its eighth year in business with the Bennajis as owners, its popularity among both locals and visitors continues to grow. A big reason for that is no doubt the fact that the 24 flavors the store keeps in stock are freshly made right there on the premises. That allows whoever is making the ice cream, many times Kim’s parents Moses and Carol Weaver, a lot of room for creativity and a tight rein on quality control.
For instance, the cookie dough ice cream is not just vanilla ice cream with chunks of cookie dough in it. The base is actually a cookie dough cream, and then chocolate chips and syrup and chunks of cookie dough are added to that, allowing for a consistent flavor in every bite.
“With our pistachio ice cream, we buy roasted pistachios, grind them into a smooth paste and then pour them into the cream before we freeze it,” Moncef said. “We buy our own produce and ingredients with the goal of finding the very best, which we feel makes for the best taste.”
In addition to handmade, slow-churned ice cream, the Orange Octopus also has fresh fruit sorbets, shakes, malts, sundaes, splits, smoothies and homemade waffle cones, and even sells pints to go. Or if you’d like, you can just come in for a cup of freshly ground coffee.
Moncef said that the next logical step for the business is to perhaps open a second location on the Sarasota mainland, though he doesn’t seem to have a problem getting customers to come out to Siesta Key for his delicious frozen treats.
“Being in a touristy area, we’re still getting a lot of locals who are coming over the bridge to get our ice cream,” he said. “To me, that’s the biggest compliment we could get.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.