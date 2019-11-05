If you’ve ever driven along the waterfront in Sarasota or have been to Marina Jack’s or O’Leary’s restaurants on the downtown bayfront you have likely seen the iconic LeBarge boat.
Two levels tall and topped by live palm trees, it’s the epitome of a party boat, and has been entertaining both locals and visitors to the Suncoast for more than 30 years. It’s still available for private rentals, but now offers several different tours in the Sarasota area.
There’s a Sunset Tropical Cruise, a Dolphin and Manatee Watching Cruise, various Band Cruises and the one I recently went on, the Sightseeing and Nature Cruise. The nice thing about taking a cruise like that is that no matter how many times I have boated around the Sarasota Bay area in the almost 25 years I have lived here, I always see something different every time I get on the water.
The LeBarge boat has a capacity of about 100 people or so, but the day I went on my cruise, there were around 50. That turned out to be a perfect number, because everyone was able to sit on the open top deck on a wonderfully overcast day.
A large number of our group was comprised of one family having a reunion of sorts. They wore T-shirts proclaiming themselves to be different levels of kinship to the “Farkel Family.” People of a certain age, like myself, may remember the Farkel Family from the popular TV show “Laugh In,” from the late 1960s. Anyway, there were more than 20 (Robinson) family members on board that day, and they set the tone for the cruise when we were departing the marina and they all yelled together, “Farkels ahoy!”
Our tour guide/narrator for the day was a good-natured and very informed Sondra Fox. As we let the dock, she told us that the Sarasota Bay was an estuary, which is why there are 45 different species of fish, more than 100 manatees and 170 bottle-nosed dolphins who live there. When she told us that, I made a mental note to come back for the Dolphin and Manatee watching cruise, when they go into a little more detail about that.
As we made our way in and out of canals and down along the Intracoastal Waterway, Sondra entertained us with tales of intrigue, murder and more Chamber of Commerce-friendly facts, like the origins of Siesta Key’s 99% quartz sand. I could tell you, but you should probably just go take the cruise.
Sondra also told us quite a bit about some of the mammoth mansions along the water — like who they belonged to and what their worth is (mind-blowing.) She was an ideal person to talk about such things, because she is not only a tour guide, she’s also a licensed captain, a marine biologist and a real estate appraiser. It’s the absolute perfect combination.
After about two hours, as we cruised back to the marina, the Farkels were still going strong, promising to meet back in Sarasota again and take another cruise. I’ve decided that if they do, I’m going to get myself one of their T-shirts and go with them. Some of them were already wearing shirts that read, “Farkel Wannabe,” so I guess I could take one of those.
