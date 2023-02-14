'Silent Sky' is a mesmerizing drama that’s full of wonder, humor and heart

Christian Douglass, Suzanne Grodner, Lise Bruneau, Zoya Martin and Kendra Jo Brook in Asolo Repertory Theatre's production of "Silent Sky."

 Photo courtesy of Cliff Roles

Asolo Repertory Theatre proudly presents Lauren Gunderson’s "Silent Sky" as the second play in its 2023 repertory season.

Director Seema Sueko makes her Asolo Rep debut with this mesmerizing drama that’s full of wonder, humor and heart. 


