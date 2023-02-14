Asolo Repertory Theatre proudly presents Lauren Gunderson’s "Silent Sky" as the second play in its 2023 repertory season.
Director Seema Sueko makes her Asolo Rep debut with this mesmerizing drama that’s full of wonder, humor and heart.
At the turn of the 20th century, years before women had the right to vote, one woman’s breakthrough changed our perception of the stars. "Silent Sky" is the remarkable true story of Henrietta Leavitt, one of the pioneering women astronomers working at Harvard Observatory in the early 1900s. Audiences will be enthralled by the story of this extraordinary woman who took on the astronomy establishment in order to discover the mysteries embedded in the sky. Henrietta transcended the odds while navigating love, family and the universe, going on to make a world-altering advancement to the field of astronomy that forever changed our view of the cosmos.
“The real-life women at the center of 'Silent Sky' transcended restrictions, discrimination and the noise of the time, advancing humanity and our understanding of the universe,” said Sueko. “I hope the audience has a transcendent experience and feels as if they can touch the stars.”
The cast features Lise Bruneau as Williamina Fleming, Christian Douglass as Peter Shaw, Kyla Dyan as Henrietta Leavitt, Suzanne Grodner as Annie Cannon and Zoya Martin as Margaret Leavitt.
“When I read Lauren Gunderson's 'Silent Sky,' I was swept away by the bold theatricality she brought to the deeply compelling story of Henrietta Leavitt, a scientist who overcame numerous obstacles to chart the stars,” said Asolo Rep Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards. “I can't wait for Asolo Rep audiences to share in this rich, nourishing story that reminds us of how much one person can impact all of humanity.”
