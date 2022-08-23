'Silicon Valley' star Jimmy O. Yang brings his stand-up comedy

Jimmy O. Yang, actor, stand-up comedian, writer and producer, is known for his starring roles in "Love Hard" and "Space Force" as well as his breakout roles in "Crazy Rich Asians" and "Silicon Valley."

 Photo provided

Jimmy O. Yang, actor, stand-up comedian, writer and producer, is known for his starring roles in "Love Hard" and "Space Force" as well as his breakout roles in "Crazy Rich Asians" and "Silicon Valley" takes the stage on Aug. 26 at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW.

Born in Hong Kong, Yang moved to Los Angeles when he was 13, where he started his career as a stand-up comedian. His first big break came on HBO's Emmy-nominated series "Silicon Valley" as the scene-stealer Jian Yang in 2014. In 2017, he made a dramatic turn as Dun Meng in his theatrical debut in the highly acclaimed "Patriots Day." Shortly after, he played the memorable Bernard Tai in Jon Chu's global phenomenon "Crazy Rich Asians."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments