'Silicon Valley' star Jimmy O. Yang brings his stand-up comedy

Jimmy O. Yang, actor, stand-up comedian, writer and producer, is known for his starring roles in "Love Hard" and "Space Force" as well as his breakout roles in "Crazy Rich Asians" and "Silicon Valley."
Jimmy O. Yang, actor, stand-up comedian, writer and producer, is known for his starring roles in "Love Hard" and "Space Force" as well as his breakout roles in "Crazy Rich Asians" and "Silicon Valley" takes the stage on Aug. 26 at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW.
Born in Hong Kong, Yang moved to Los Angeles when he was 13, where he started his career as a stand-up comedian. His first big break came on HBO's Emmy-nominated series "Silicon Valley" as the scene-stealer Jian Yang in 2014. In 2017, he made a dramatic turn as Dun Meng in his theatrical debut in the highly acclaimed "Patriots Day." Shortly after, he played the memorable Bernard Tai in Jon Chu's global phenomenon "Crazy Rich Asians."
Yang's debut comedy special "Good Deal" premiered on Amazon Prime in 2021 and has since become some of the most viewed stand-up comedy clips online.
Yang''s also the author of the book "How To American: An Immigrant's Guide to Disappointing Your Parents." He makes up one-third of the production company Crab Club Inc. with partners Jessica Gao and Ken Cheng.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.