Venice Theatre’s senior performance troupe, The Silver Foxes, will take to the theatre’s MainStage for their 27th annual springtime production on March 25-30. Performances are Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday and Saturday at 2 p.m. There is no performance on Friday.
This year’s new show is called Sounds of the City: A Broadway Melody and includes songs, dances and comedy from hit musicals such as Fiddler on the Roof, “My Fairy Lady,” “Les Miserables0” and “South Pacific.”
Shirley Gawne and Elizabeth and Frank Ossmann have generously sponsored this year’s production.
Seats are $25 and can be purchased online at www.venicestage.com or by calling the box office at 941-488-1115.Venice Theatre is located at 140 W. Tampa Ave, Venice.
