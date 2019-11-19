Paisley Craze learned a lot while touring the nation with Sun Events, leading the Peace & Love Tour this year.
They knew the songs and knew the style but after packing out venues on a nightly basis in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, they’re ready to come home to Southwest Florida refreshed, reinvigorated and more in love with the sound of the ‘60s than ever before.
“We’ve really improved on our performance skills as a result of the tour,” said Marty Bednar, bassist and vocalist for Paisley Craze. “Being able to work with a big audience day after day in a theater setting really gave us a chance to try new ideas for creating a fun and fast-paced show. We found lots of new ideas that work well in keeping the show moving and being both interactive and unique.”
Paisley Craze will take the stage at The William H. Wakeman, III Cultural Center Theater in Port Charlotte Nov. 23.
“On the ‘Peace & Love Tour’ we focused exclusively on the music of Woodstock, peace and love,” Bednar said. “Our Paisley Craze show is more wide-ranging with music of Motown, more pop music, more British Invasion, surf music, rhythm and blues, and soul. There’s so much great ,60s music that it would be impossible to run out of new tunes and new ideas.”
Paisley Craze is a five-piece band playing all the hits from the 1960s, covering the wide range of styles in that historic decade.
From The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and The Animals, to the sunny and light pop music of The Beach Boys, The Monkees and The Young Rascals, any fan of the best generation of music is sure to find something to sing and groove to at a Paisley Craze show.
The band also isn’t afraid to get heavier with the mind-expanding psychedelic rock of Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin and Jefferson Airplane or to hit the heart-strings with the songs of Diana Ross and the Supremes, Aretha Franklin and Smokey Robinson and the Miracles.
If it’s the ,60s, it’s Paisley Craze.
“More than anything,” Bednar said, “the ‘Peace & Love Tour’ taught us how much increased audience interaction could bring to the success of the show. We also found out just how deeply certain aspects of ‘60s music affects people and how moved they are about the idea of the music’s culture that excited them then and still now.”
Besides coming home to Southwest Florida, Bednar said Paisley Craze is equally excited to bring their expanded catalog of songs and experience to local fans.
“Southwest Florida feels like home but what we’re going to really enjoy is bringing our local fans some of the new music and experience from the road,” Bednar said. “The experience we’ve gained in being on the big stage night after night is invaluable to our development as performers and we’re eating it up.”
Some of the new songs include music from The Band, The Who, Deep Purple, more from Joplin and Hendrix and “some surprises as well,” according to Bednar.
“Fans can expect fun, fast paced 60’s music with more energy, more interaction and more music you won’t hear from other bands,” Bednar said. “The band is getting stronger, better, tighter, more experienced and more fun than ever. We mean every note and we respect and appreciate the music of the ,60s, the people who made the music and the people who love it. It’s one big happy family at our concerts.”
