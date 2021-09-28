Situated between Tampa and Orlando, Sir Henry’s Haunted Trail will celebrate opening night for their 8th season on Oct. 2. The haunt park will offer three trails, the return of both its laser tag and escape room games, new food options and new merchandise, including a ground-breaking novel based on the haunt’s characters.
“We started over pretty much from scratch this year — we have new trails, new structures and new fears that await both loyal fans and new visitors,” says Zach Glaros, the owner and operator of the attraction. “We always strive to put on a fun, safe event every year and look forward to seeing how people react to all of our new attractions — especially the brand new light show in the center of our courtyard.”
The event will be open select October nights for Friday, Saturday and Sundays, as well as offering limited operating nights in November. General admission tickets may be purchased online, except for season passes to come every night of the event, front of the line passes, or upcharge tickets for the laser tag and escape room experiences. A portion of each ticket sale will also proudly be donated to Folds of Honor.
Included with general admission is parking, the three trails (one trip per trail), enjoying the main area with character encounters and a light show. Port-o-potty restrooms and handwashing stations provided outside the gate for guests.
TRAILS
Trail # 1: "BLOOD MASQUERADE" — The Miklos are a wealthy, eclectic, aristocratic family descended from Romanian immigrants. But they carry with them a secret heritage, they believe that they are direct descendants of Vlad the Impaler. In honor of their daughter coming of age, and to feed their hunger, the Miklos are throwing a grand ball. Their pale appearance in contrast with their ruby red lips, along with their pointy teeth neatly filed, gives an allusion to their alleged distant vampire ancestor. Luring guests into their cellar, they trap them and use a variety of homemade devices to sypher blood from their victims. They bottle the excess blood in vintage wine bottles to overt suspicion. Tucked away in the deepest darkest part of this cellar is a beastly creature who feeds on the remains of their drained victims. A defective gene in the family line that only blood can activate, this creature is the core of the family. Will you thwart the allure or will you become a bottled memory ready to be consumed?
Trail # 2: "CAPTAIN'S FURY" — On the outskirts of Castlemoore lies a dark fishing town named Portsmouth. A young fishing captain is soon to be married to the love of his life, Abagail. But Captain Willem Jonah is soon sent back out to sea for work. When his ship falters in an unexpected nor'easter, the captain and his crew are believed to be lost at sea forever. In mourning and deep sorrow, Abagail seeks to end her suffering the only way she can think of: she jumps to her death from the lighthouse. Her ghost is said to be seen walking along the lighthouse balcony, looking for her long lost love. Many moons later an eerie fog rolls into Portsmouth. Soon, reports of mysterious murders and tragic deaths begin to swirl. Some claim that it is the ghost of the Abagail, but the old timers in the village know what the truth is. The captain has returned from the sea. Blurring the lines between living and dead Captain Jonah has come back for his love only to learn of her tragic death. In his anger and pain, he takes his wrath to the village who has caused him to lose everything. Bringing some of his crew from the sea back with him to carry out his revenge. Who is next to join him in the watery grave?
Trail # 3: "NIGHT MARROW" — In a small town a cemetery worker notices graves are being dug up and left empty. After an investigation ensues, the constable discovers that the saw mill owner has been robbing graves and feasting on the bones of the deceased. To add to the horror, in the basement of his home, he's building a whole throne from the stolen bones. A disgusted and angry mob captures the sawmill owner and decide to hang him. In his final words, he vows to return and avenge his death! As soon as the noose drops, a flock of ravens descends upon his body and feast on his flesh. Now every Hallows Eve, when the veil between the living and the dead is the thinnest, he rises from the depth of darkness and returns to the town. With the help of his loyal ravens, he hunts the living to exact his revenge and finish his throne. The townsfolk have taken to calling him Sidious. Will you escape Sidious or will you become another bone on his throne?
ADDITIONAL OFFERINGS
Breakout Laser tag. The Castlemoore Asylum is under attack. Battle it out with your friends to see who will get the highest score! But watch out as there are may be some unfriendly foes in your way. Tickets may be purchased on site and regular admission is required.
Pyrum's Snare escape room. The legendary pumpkin creature Pyrum has lured and trapped you in his shack. It is up to you and your group to use clues to find a way out before he makes his return and turns your face into a Jack-o-Lantern. Tickets may be purchased on site and regular admission is required.
Gift shop and food stands, including Smitty's hand-dipped buttermilk corn dogs and Pelican's SnoBalls.
RECOMMENDATIONS/SAFETY
Some additional draws of Sir Henry’s are not only the convenient location right off of I-4, but also free parking and accommodating staff. There is no bag policy, but the staff at Sir Henry’s ask that you please not bring any concealed weapons, that there be no filming/lighting/photography on the trails, and that you please keep your smoking outside of the main guest area (past the entry gate on the parking lot side).
Wheelchair-using fans will be provided assistance coming through the trail. The event is outdoors, so wearing closed toe comfortable shoes and bringing an umbrella or poncho will provide a better experience. Those sensitive to strobe lights or have sensitivities to artificial fog should speak to guest services before attending the event. Adult supervision for those under 13 is advised and the event may be too intense for such young individuals.
It is also recommended that guests wear masks when in crowded areas, in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Sir Henry’s will also be utilizing the services of ForceShield to sanitize the property to help protect guests. Please do not visit Sir Henry’s if you have been exposed to COVID-19 or are having any COVID-19 symptoms, as well as any cold or flu symptoms.
Sir Henry’s will implement a rainy day policy, in the event that the night is flooded out and cannot operate. Please seek guest services at the front gate for a rain check to arrange coming back another night.
The haunted attraction’s most coveted souvenir this year will be their book, titled "Sir Henry’s Haunted Tales," available via physical paper copies ordered on Amazon or in person at the gift shop. There will also be multiple book signing events happening with the authors Amanda Rosenblatt and Brad Acevedo during October of 2021.
Fans who bring their books to the event, or buy copies on limited signing nights, can get autographs for free. The landmark character of the event, the dapper skeleton Sir Henry himself, will gladly sign copies any night and as always, pose for photos with visitors.
Sir Henry’s Haunted Trail is at 2837 S. Fontage Road, Plant City. To learn more about the haunt, visit www.sirhenryshauntedtrail.com.
