‘Sister’s Easter Catechism’ opens March 26

Denise Fennel as Sister. During the 2 1/2-hour show, Sister will unearth the origins of Easter bunnies, Easter eggs, Easter bonnets, Easter baskets, and of course, Easter Peeps.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

Ever ponder some of the timeless questions associated with the Easter season? Questions such as:

“Why isn’t Easter the same day every year?” and “Will my bunny go to heaven?”

On March 26, Sister will answer those questions and more at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center.

The one-night-only show is presented by Charlotte Players and features Denise Fennel returning to Charlotte County in the title role of “Sister’s Easter Catechism.”

During the 2 1/2-hour show, Sister will also unearth the origins of Easter bunnies, Easter eggs, Easter bonnets, Easter baskets, and of course, Easter Peeps. Classroom participation is a must, so don’t forget to wear your Easter bonnet and join Sister for this seasonal treat.

