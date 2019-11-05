By Kathy McSteen
Get ready for extra- large laughs when the big and tall comics of “Size Matters!” perform Nov. 9 at North Port’s Common Ground Meeting Hall.
“We have four seasoned stand-ups who deal with adult topics because they are adults, but these guys are out to entertain and amuse, not shock, with relatable, broad appeal material,” said Kathy McSteen, Florida Comedy Network.
This is a PG-13 show.
This show features:
Benny “Smallz” Rivera, who’s opened for Paul Rodriguez, is a two time Visani’s First Comic Standing finalist, a former security guard and motorcycle enthusiast, Benny’s not afraid of anything — except his mom.
Todd “Yeti” Stimmell hopes you don’t ask him about how the weather is up there or he may sasquatch you. A World Series of Comedy, Side Splitters and Visani’s contest finalist, Stimmell excels with relatable observations and an off kilter perspective of life.
Bill “Bull” Ohse is a nationally touring comedian seen on “Last Comic Standing,” Ohse’s masterful audience-friendly banter and sharp observations always energize a room and leave the crowd wanting more.
William “Rock The House” Lewis is always guaranteed to be the best dressed in the house, Lewis will look you in the eye and that’s all you need to start laughing. Formerly from Miami — now a North Porter — he’s a Mardi Gras Casino, Wynwood and Palmetto Bay “Best of the Fest” comedy winner who makes huge fans everywhere.
