Florida Studio Theatre presents "Laughing Matters (Variant 6): Paranoia on Parade," a new edition of the theater’s hit musical sketch comedy revue inspired by today’s culture and politics.
Featuring parodies of popular songs and musical theater classics interspersed with original comedic sketches, "Laughing Matters" pokes fun at everything — from the impact of social media and the steep rise of inflation to Sarasota’s rapid development and the seemingly endless COVID-19 pandemic.
Created by a team of writers from across the country led by Head Writer Rebecca Hopkins with musical arrangements by Jim Prosser," Laughing Matters (Variant 6)" runs through June 12.
“We’ve been eager to do another volume of 'Laughing Matters' for a while now,” said Hopkins. “So much has happened since we produced Volume 5: Lock the Gates! in 2016. As we started to reopen the theatre last spring, the timing just felt right. We want to give everyone the opportunity to laugh together again — to be in one room, share a moment of joy with others, and to poke fun at this crazy time we are living in.”
Three actors — Nick Anastasia, Richie McCall and Gil Brady — return for the latest rendition of "Laughing Matters." In 2016, Anastasia made his FST debut with the show’s fifth installment and has since starred in FST’s productions of "Burt & Me," "Unchained Melodies" and "That Amoré!." McCall returns to the Court Cabaret stage for his fourth iteration of "Laughing Matters." He was also part of the original Broadway, Toronto and national touring companies of "Showboat" and "Grand Hotel." Brady last appeared at FST in the hit Mainstage production, "Bright Star" and has directed 19 productions of the hit musical revue "Forbidden Broadway."
"I'm over the moon to be reuniting with Richie onstage,” said Anastasia. “We have maintained a great friendship after 'Laughing Matters (Volume 5),' so I'm grateful that we are getting another chance to work together. In this business, it is rare to be able to work with people you truly love.”
Jenna Cormey makes her FST debut. She has previously been in regional productions of "Rent," "Hairspray," "King John" and "Carrie."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.