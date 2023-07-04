Situated on 3.1 acres at 1811 Cape Coral Parkway E. at the foot of the Cape Coral Bridge, Slipaway Food Truck Park & Marina will be a hot spot for festivals and events, waterside dining and entertainment. With live music, food and outdoor fun, highlights include space for 10 food trucks, 30 boat slips, 154 seats at the central bar, six shade pavilions with an additional 144 seats, 1,370 feet of pathways and boardwalks and 120 parking spots.
RENDERINGS courtesy of the Slipaway Food Truck Park and Marina
Community leaders, project partners and supporters gathered for a ceremony on June 22 to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new waterfront concept. Slipaway Food Truck Park & Marina General Manager John Torres, City of Cape Coral Councilmember Bill Steinke, City of Cape Coral Councilmember Keith Long, City of Cape Coral Interim City Manager Michael Ilczyszyn, Owner Gary Aubuchon, Owner Scott Fischer, Owner Jeff Miloff, Owner Sandra Dean and City of Cape Coral Mayor John Gunter.
Photo courtesy of the Slipaway Food Truck Park and Marina
