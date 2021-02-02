Florida Museum of Natural History visitors can gear up for close encounters of the slow kind in the new “Survival of the Slowest” exhibit.
Guests will get an up-close look at a live sloth, tortoise, iguana and other creatures to learn about the unique adaptations some animals developed to survive, despite being slow, small or weak.
“Most people hear the phrase ‘survival of the fittest’ and assume it means the strongest will survive, but that’s not always the case. What about when being slow or small is an advantage in an environment?” said Julie Waters, Florida Museum exhibit coordinator. “This exhibit will challenge visitors to think about what it truly takes to survive.”
The exhibit features 16 animal species, showcasing a variety of wildlife. A keeper will be present to answer guests’ questions and ensure the animals’ wellbeing.
“The exhibit has fantastic information in it, but the animals are the real stars of the show,” Waters said. “Having an on-site keeper available to teach us more about these animals is an amazing opportunity that visitors will love.”
Featured animals are as follows: Linnean two-toed sloth, pygmy hedgehog, red-footed tortoise, emperor scorpion, green iguana, veiled chameleon, box turtle, striped-knee tarantula, grey rat snake, false chameleon, ball python, blue-tongued skink, horned frog, bearded dragon, green basilisk and pine snake.
Graphics and educational panels help illustrate the variety of characteristics animals have developed to survive, such as warm and cold blood temperatures and difference in size, speed and energy use.
Complete admission pricing is available online at www.floridamuseum.ufl.edu/visit/plan. The Florida Museum will display the exhibit through Sept. 12.
“The museum’s exhibit schedule changed due to the pandemic, and we had to delay the opening of this exhibit,” Waters said. “I’m very excited that it’s finally here and we can share this remarkable experience with our visitors.”
The Florida Museum requires masks at all times and has a one-way path to ensure social distancing.
For more information, visit www.floridamuseum.ufl.edu/exhibits/survival or call 352-846-2000. Florida Museum of Natural History, 3215 Hull Road, Gainesville.
