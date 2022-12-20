Snow is in the forecast at Snowcat Ridge through Feb. 26.

Snowcat Ridge is Florida’s only alpine snow park with real snow, featuring a 400-foot-long snow tubing hill, 10,000-square-foot snow play dome; outdoor ice skating; Eskimo Outpost with private party igloo rental; Alpine Village with food, drinks and shopping; and a magical music and light show every night.


