Snow is in the forecast at Snowcat Ridge through Feb. 26.
Snowcat Ridge is Florida’s only alpine snow park with real snow, featuring a 400-foot-long snow tubing hill, 10,000-square-foot snow play dome; outdoor ice skating; Eskimo Outpost with private party igloo rental; Alpine Village with food, drinks and shopping; and a magical music and light show every night.
Snowy Slopes
Snowy Slopes is a 60-foot tall, 400-foot long snow tubing hill featuring single, tandem and 10-person snow tubing. Riders will be transported to the top of the hill using a pair of moving sidewalk conveyor lifts. Snowy Slopes also features a nightly music and light show visible throughout the park.
Play in the snow
The Arctic Igloo features a snow play area for building a snowman, a snowball target area and a bunny slope for riders under 42” tall designed especially for children 3 years old and younger.
Ice skating
The Crystal Ribbon is an outdoor ice skating ribbon and beginner oval. Lace up your skates and get ready to glide across the ice under Florida’s sunny skies during the day and under the magical music and light show at night.
Igloos
The Eskimo Outpost features eight private igloos. Featuring the private use of a festively decorated 500 square foot igloo for 2.5 hours, for up to 20 guests, with indoor and outdoor seating and a private firepit that is perfect for roasting s’mores.
Alpine Village
The Alpine Village features a variety of outlets offering food, drinks, beer, wine and shopping. Cozy up to a campfire and roast s’mores in the viewing area, perfect for taking in the nightly Snowy Slopes music and light show.
Snowcat Ridge is at 27839 St. Joe Road, Dade City. For more information, including park hours and ticket availability, visit www.snowcatridge.com.
