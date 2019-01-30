It’s a tournament that has grown exponentially, offering area residents an opportunity to see the best players in college baseball.
The Snowbird Baseball Classic begins with a three game series between Seton Hall and Ohio State, with the first game in the tournament scheduled for Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. at the Charlotte Sports Park.
The tournament will have games daily from Feb. 28 through March 24.
It all started from the idea of Steve Partington, tournament director, who began the Classic in 2007, after retiring as a collegiate official. Partington umpired college baseball for 40 years, officiating in the Big-10, Atlantic Coast and South Eastern Conferences. He would relocate to North Port, turning his vision into a reality.
“I put it in action (his dream to create the tournament) and started using my contacts,” said Partington. “We’re the largest Division 1 tournament in the country at one site. The Division III tournament is where we started. We have the best Division III teams in the country.”
The tournament boasts competitive fields, in both the Division I and Division III brackets. The games will be played at North Charlotte Regional Park in Port Charlotte and South County Regional Park in Punta Gorda.
“To put this event on, which has a big economic impact on Charlotte and Sarasota counties, it takes a lot of people,” said Partington. “Last year we had 115 volunteers.”
Volunteers are needed in a number of different capacities, including those who can drive golf carts, concession stand workers, ticket takers, scoreboard operators, announcers and team hosts.
Admission to the tournament is $8 per day. Every Wednesday is Military Day, active military and veterans get in free.
For tournament information or if you’re interested in volunteering, you can access the Snowbird Baseball Classic website at snowbirdbaseball.com.
For more information about volunteering, email steve@snowbirdbaseball.com, or call 941-876-3226.
