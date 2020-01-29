Charlotte Harbor, FL (33980)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.