Although musician David Murabito spends significant time playing drums in the band The Hip Squad, from time to time he likes to take off and just do his own thing — much to the delight of local crowds.
“I really like to mix things up,” he said. “I enjoy playing with The Hip Squad and slip in my solo gigs between theirs.”
Murabito, 66, hails from Oswego, N.Y. and currently resides in Cape Haze, where he’s lived since 2004. He moved to Florida to escape the harsh upstate New York winters and explore this area’s burgeoning music scene.
“I started playing clubs in New York when I was about 15 years old,” he said. “I play a number of instruments, including guitar, drums and keyboards. I started out in percussion, but when I wanted to start writing my own songs I picked up a guitar and learned how to play that. That’s how I learned the keyboards as well. It kind of snowballed from there.”
Murabito added during the 1970s he toured the country with one of the top show groups around, called Trademark. He said his musical influences are drummer Buddy Rich, big bands, the Beatles and the Rolling Stones.
“In my solo act, I try to keep away from the dance music The Hip Squad plays,” he said. “I don’t play with back up tracks or anything like that. It’s just me and my acoustic guitar, playing a lot of classic rock songs — Elton John, Billy Joel, Bob Seger, Bob Dylan. A smorgasbord of covers, basically, all delivered acoustically.”
Murabito added the type of show he does is reflective of the venues he plays.
“These are places where people come to enjoy the ambiance of the bar, restaurant and water views,” he said. “Places where I’m not the star attraction, necessarily. When I’m playing with The Hip Squad, we’re looking to get you up and dancing. In my solo act, it’s more about me playing music I like to play in a laid back setting. And I’m always happy to take requests. If I don’t know a particular song someone asks for, I’m sure to come up with one that artist is known for. My whole goal for people who come out to see me is to provide them with some music that they’re familiar with, that they like.”
Upcoming gigs include from 1-5 p.m. on Dec. 26 at the Sandbar on Manasota Key and from 1-5 p.m. on Dec. 30 at Hurricane Charley’s in Punta Gorda. For more information on David Murabito and his music, check out his Facebook page at www.facebook.com/djmurabito.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.