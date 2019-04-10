Venice Theatre is proud to present the final concert of its 2018-2019 Season: “Some Kind of Wonderful, the Brill Building Era” starring Eric Watters. Watters, who also serves as the theatre’s director of development, will entertain fans with his brand-new show for one night only at 8 p.m. April 15.
Watters has created many cabaret shows and concerts that explore a specific theme, whether that of a particular performer, composer or time period. This year’s show features the songwriting teams of Carole King & Gerry Goffin, Neil Sedaka and Howard Greenfield, Burt Bacharach and Hal David, and Jerry Leiber & Mike Stoller. All of these writers spent copious amounts of time in the Brill Building located at 1619 Broadway in the heart of New York’s music district.
Under this one roof were songwriters, publishers, arrangers, musicians, a demo studio, record companies, and radio promoters. The Brill Building was fertile ground for hits made popular by The Drifters (“Some Kind of Wonderful”), Bobby Darin, Connie Francis, The Righteous Brothers, Dionne Warwick, Bobby Vee (“Take Good Care of My Baby”), The Crystals, The Shirelles and the Chiffons.
Watters will take audiences for a fascinating walk down memory lane as he sings songs and tells stories of this era that was bursting with creative energy. Joining him on vocals will be fellow Venice Theatre staff members Kim Kollar, Laurie Colton and Luke McFatrich. Michelle Kasanofsky will be at the piano providing accompaniment and additional vocals.
Tickets are $30 and are available online at www.venicestage.com or by calling the box office at 941-488-1115.
Venice Theatre is located at 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. Box office hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour before showtime.
