Soprano Jodi Keogan belts ‘The Best of Broadway’

Naples-based soprano Jodi Keogan has performed operatic duets at La Scala with the likes of star tenor Vittorio Grigolo.
But one of her most unforgettable experiences didn’t involve a human costar or a big audience.
Her adoring listener for a heartwarming rendition of “Blue Moon” was a yellow lab at a Maine B&B where she and her husband were vacationing. Persuaded to sing at a group meet-and-greet, the performer knelt and let her new friend interrupt the song with sloppy, appreciative kisses.
To this day, what she loves most is making an audience happy. Her canine fan knew that.
Little Jodi started singing at the age of five, while sharing a room with her older sister, who taught her to put a “little wobble” in her voice. That little wobble became the vibrato that started a career.
Bored on a long train trip from Connecticut to Florida, the youngster made her way up and down the aisles, singing for pennies and Life Savers. She kept the candy; her mom held the cash.
On car rides to Florida, she kept on singing, until her siblings begged, “Please! Enough!”
What they didn’t understand was that, for their sister, singing was like breathing.
“I was raised on musical theater,” she said. “’The Sound of Music,’ “Carousel,’ any kind of Broadway musical that we saw as children. My passion for the stage started there and never stopped. I’d sit in the audience with tears of joy streaming down my cheeks.”
She majored in voice performance, with minors in piano and (somehow) gymnastics, at Pennsylvania’s West Chester University. Her voice teacher there, an Italian opera singer, told her, “If you can sing opera properly, you can sing anything.”
She went on to study in Florence, to master the language that was so key to proficiency in opera. She alternated months in Italy with months back home, landing concert and operatic roles in both places—including Milan’s La Scala opera house.
She’s coached with Antonio Pappano of the Royal Opera House and Joan Dornemann and Charles Riecker of the Metropolitan Opera, and has worked with Gian Carlo Menotti, Gabrielle Bellini, Sergio Rendine and Maurizio Dones. As a student, she participated in Boston University’s Young Artist Program at Tanglewood.
The classically trained lyric soprano says that opera is her forte, but she crosses over effortlessly to Broadway and pop because she grew up with them and, as her teacher had promised, “If you can sing opera properly, you can sing anything.”
To break through the last bit of adult reserve inhibiting the irrepressible five-year-old who’d sung for pennies on a train, Keogan at one point turned herself into a one-woman flash mob.
“My husband convinced me to stand on a Fifth Avenue Naples street corner without my amplifier and just start singing a cappella. I’d never just stood on a street corner and opened my mouth and sung. It was the scariest thing I’ve ever done, but once I’d faced that fear head on, I conquered it.”
She knew she’d succeeded when a father and his five-year-old daughter walked up to the couple later that evening and the little girl told her, “I love your voice, and I love you!”
But COVID-19 has been a double-edged sword for the Naples woman whose whole life is singing.
“At the beginning of lockdown, all my performances in Connecticut, Florida and Europe had been canceled,” she said. “I was in my studio one day, rehearsing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ after not singing for weeks. And I started crying because singing again after all that time was such a relief. Suddenly I felt whole again.
“That very evening I received an email from someone who was looking for an opera singer to perform, outside, for people up on the balconies of a 20-story high-rise at the Gulf in Naples. They were already toasting each other from their balconies at sunset. The manager, picturing Italy’s singing balconies, thought it would bring everyone a sense of normalcy to have an opera singer out there performing during sunset.”
She ended up giving them an hour-long performance that was 80% Broadway and the rest familiar opera. She now has 10 concerts booked at Gulf high-rises.
“Bad as this whole thing is,” she said, “I’ve found outlets to perform and leave people feeling happy, which is what I do best.”
Her Gulf Theater appearance, with Naples Symphony Orchestra pianist Jodie DeSalvo as accompanist, will be her first indoor performance since the pandemic hit.
Gulf Theater fog-sanitizes and wipes down door handles, railings and armrests before and after each show. Staff and guests (but not artists) are required to wear masks in the building and throughout the performance. Hand sanitizer and temperature checks at the door.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.