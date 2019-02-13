Sounds of the' 60s, '70s & Beyond

Lotela Gold will be Performing their “Sounds of the 60’s, 70’s & Beyond Show” at 7 p.m. Feb. 15.
Lotela Gold is a 6-piece ’60s and ’70s rock and roll show band featuring Eddy Webber on drums, Darrel Layfield on bass Gutar, Martin Rimoldi on lead guitar, Tracy Shuknecht on vocals, Angie Saunders on vocals and Gary Johnson on sax, keyboards and vocals.
This year’s show, “Sounds of the 60’s, 70’s & Beyond” showcases all of your favorite hits from the iconic ’60s and ’70s, and even a few from the ’80s.
Covering folk music like The Mamas and the Papas, Motown hits from Tina Turner and Percy Sledge, rock favorites like the Beatles and Tommy James and the Shondells, as well as psychedelic classics from Cream, Iron Butterfly and Jefferson Airplane, this band performs something for all fans of ’60s music. The band also features ’70s hits from Elton John, Niel Diamond, and Stevie Wonder, as well as, ’80s hits by Journey, Heart and Phil Collins. Some special features include our rendition of the Etta James classic “At Last,” Janis Joplin’s “Piece of My Heart” and the ever popular drum solo from “Wipe Out.” Eac
h member of the band is costumed in their own version of classic ’60s/’70s attire with plenty of fringe, flowers, paisley and tie dye to bring you back to that very special music era. So, come along for the ride and experience Lotela Gold’s “Sounds of the 60’s, 70’s & Beyond” for yourself.
Ticket are $18 for Cultural Center members (Limit two per member), $20 for nonmembers and $20 day of show.
The William H. Wakeman, III, Cultural Center Theater is located at 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte.
For more information, call 941-625-4175 ext. 221.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.