A South Korean Children’s Choir from Gwangju will be performing at Christ United Methodist Church at 7 p.m. on Jan. 12.
All their songs are sung in English. Their choreography and costuming along with outstanding singing, makes for a wonderful evening.
There is no charge for the South Korean Children’s Choir from Gwangju concert, but a free will offering will be taken for the Far East Broadcasting Company (FEBC) ministry. FEBC is a South Korean Christian Radio ministry with 13 radio stations broadcasting to South and North Korea, China, Japan and other Asia Countries.
The children range from 7 to 14 years old and are given vocal lessons before they are old enough to audition for the choir.
This choir was selected to travel with Dr. Billy Kim who will be giving his personal testimony of how he became a houseboy to the American soldiers during the Korean War. A U.S. soldier paid his way to come to America at the age of 15 to get an education. He was wonderfully saved in America and became a World Evangelist.
He interpreted for Dr. Billy Graham in 1973, in South Korea, and became a personal friend of Graham. In 2015, Graham asked Kim to be a one of the speakers at his funeral.
Kim will be speaking at the 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. morning worship services on Jan. 13. The children will also be singing at these two services.
Kim will be speaking at Martin Luther King’s Church in Atlanta, Georgia, following their visit to Venice. Kim brings at least one children’s choir to the United States each year to share their Christian joy and to show appreciation to the wonderful American soldiers that fought for their country’s freedom.
Christ United Methodist Church is located at 1475 Center Road, Venice. For more information, call 941-493-7504.
