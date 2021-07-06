The Off Broadway Palm Theatre presents “Farce of Nature.” From the writers of “The Savannah Sipping Society” and “The Dixie Swim Club,” you won’t want to miss this laugh-out-loud, Southern-fried farce.
The hysterical “Farce of Nature” is about the Wilburn family of Mayhew, Arkansas and their struggling family fishing lodge, the Reel ‘Em Inn. A motley collection of flawed characters hide, lie, disguise themselves, cross-dress, and slam doors, while trying to figure out the source of an awful stench. In the chaotic climax of this one outrageous day, love blossoms, truths are revealed, and the lives of the family, guests and gangsters alike change in surprising ways.
For health and safety measures, visit broadwaypalm.com/covid-19-safety-measures.
