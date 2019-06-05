The second annual Southwest Florida Attractions Association Showcase event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 8 at Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade in Punta Gorda. The Southwest Florida Attractions Association and will feature over 20 local attractions and hotels. Explore all the fun that Southwest Florida has to offer. Whether it’s a family fun day or a romantic getaway, you can learn about special events and offers taking place this summer by visiting the different exhibitor booths located throughout the Village promenade. There will be fun games and a prize drawing for the chance to win prizes every half hour. Admission and parking is free.
For more information, visit online at www.fishville.com or call 941-639-8721.
