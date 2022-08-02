The Southwest Florida Symphony's 62nd season softly opens its season in October featuring the orchestra’s exceptional professional musicians who will perform the Mendelssohn "Octet" and Mozart's "String Quartet No. 19."
The Masterworks Classical Concert Series features world renowned guest violinist, Gil Shaham, the return of Sphinx Competition winner, cellist, Thomas Mesa and partnerships with Opera Naples and Naples-based Grand Piano Series.
The Pops Series has evolved into Brave New Pops; innovative programming where the orchestra co-stars in groundbreaking performances of fusion concerts, multimedia presentations and orchestral arrangements of contemporary rock and roll. This year’s Brave New Pops features the long-awaited music of Elton John in "Remember When Rock Was Young," the Ocala Symphony’s Music Director Matt Wardell with his program, "Heroes: Bowie & Glass," featuring his fusion of David Bowie and classical composer Phillip Glass, and the return of Steve Hackman with his "Bohemian Rhapsody in Blue" fusion.
There will be a new Christmas tradition with a Holiday Pops program that’s been uniquely created for the Southwest Florida Symphony by a regular visitor to the symphony stage, Maestro Andrew Lipke, who has curated the Christmas show, which is scheduled for Dec. 11 at the Gulf Theater in Punta Gorda.
The Southwest Florida Symphony performs in Lee and Charlotte Counties.
Additional details are available by calling 239-418-1500 or online at www.swflso.org.
