Gil-Shaham

The Masterworks Classical Concert Series features world renowned violinist, Gil Shaham on Jan. 28.

 Photo by Chris Lee

The Southwest Florida Symphony's 62nd season softly opens its season in October featuring the orchestra’s exceptional professional musicians who will perform the Mendelssohn "Octet" and Mozart's "String Quartet No. 19."

The Masterworks Classical Concert Series features world renowned guest violinist, Gil Shaham, the return of Sphinx Competition winner, cellist, Thomas Mesa and partnerships with Opera Naples and Naples-based Grand Piano Series.

