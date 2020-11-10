Southwest Florida Symphony announces future programming

The Southwest Florida Symphony, Lee County’s only professional orchestra and the fourth oldest in the State of Florida, is pleased to announce Maestro Nir Kabaretti has graciously agreed to return for a proper farewell to his fans and has volunteered to serve as an artistic advisor to the orchestra gratis until a new music director is appointed.
Maestro Kabaretti’s farewall performances are currently scheduled as a Pops concert on April 24 and a Masterworks Concert on May 1.
The Southwest Florida Symphony’s Executive Director Amy Ginsburg stated, “the pandemic delayed our season, but it is most definitely not over. We look forward to coming together safely and bringing you the quality music and entertainment you have come to expect from us. As we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, we are coordinating smaller programs that allow for social distancing, and have every intention of returning to Barbara B. Mann Hall in the spring.”
The Masterworks Classical Concert Series is performed at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at Florida SouthWestern State College in Fort Myers.
The Pops Concert Series, also performed at Barbara B. Mann, takes its concerts to Charlotte Performing Arts Center as well.
Further details can be found at www.swflso.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.