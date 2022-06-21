Southwest Florida Symphony announces new music director

After an intense search for new artistic leadership that spanned the course of nearly three years, the Southwest Florida Symphony only had to look as far as its neighbor to the south, Naples, to discover who will lead Lee County’s crown jewel of arts and culture into the future. The symphony's new music director, Maestro Radu Paponiu, is the sixth music director in the Southwest Florida Symphony’s 62-year history.
“This is the beginning of a wonderful new era,” said Amy Ginsburg, the symphony’s executive director. “Radu is definitely the right person, at the right time for us and fortuitously, he is in the right place geographically to make this a seamless transition.”
Kathleen van Bergen, the CEO and president of Artis-Naples echoed Ginsburg’s sentiment. "It has been a joy to watch Radu's artistry deepen and his talent gain recognition from musicians and audiences alike. As a cultural neighbor, supportive friend and serious fan, I congratulate Radu on his appointment and wish him wild success as his star continues to ascend."
Paponiu went on to say, “I am so looking forward to joining the Southwest Florida Symphony family and to bringing great music to the community. During my visiting week in April I was so taken by everyone's eagerness to make me feel welcome and their dedication for music making. I cannot wait to build countless memories together." The Maestro has already finalized programming drafts to complement repertoire selected for next season, further demonstrating his enthusiasm for joining the Southwest Florida Symphony family.
Since 2017, Paponiu has conducted the Naples Philharmonic in more than 100 different classical, education and pops programs.
Southwest Florida Symphony’s 62nd Season
2022-23 marks the orchestra’s 62nd season, which will be bountiful for the Southwest Florida Symphony with big name guest artists like Grammy Award-winning violinist, Gil Shaham and the return of Sphinx Competition winner, cellist Thomas Mesa, a "Night at the Opera" will return by popular demand and Paponiu has other delightful musical surprises in store.
Season highlights include an Elton John Tribute (Jan. 20-21) and "David Bowie and Phillip Glass — A Symphonic Tribute" featuring Voltron Collective (Feb. 10-12) guest conducted by Ocala’s Reilly Arts Center artistic director and Ocala Symphony Orchestra’s music director, Matt Wardell, who also arranged this fusion. Soloist Gil Shaham is set to perform Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s "Violin Concerto" (Jan. 28). Maestro Steve Hackman will return to guest conduct his fusion of Gershwin and the music of Queen in "Bohemian Rhapsody in Blue" (May 6-7).
The Southwest Florida Symphony will continue to deliver its MainStage Concerts at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers, and will return to Punta Gorda’s Charlotte Performing Arts Center with its Brave New Pops Series after three years away. Smaller chamber performances — dubbed TinyConcerts — come first this fall, followed by Holiday Pops at three venues throughout Lee and Charlotte Counties.
Details on the Southwest Florida Symphony’s season can be found at www.swflso.org. Subscriptions may be purchased by calling 239-418-1500 or emailing tickets@swflso.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.