The Southwest Florida Symphony concludes its 60th anniversary Diamond Jubilee season of Masterworks with visiting guest conductor, Maestro Radu Paponiu.
On April 23 the Symphony performs Ravel’s “Mother Goose Suite,” Brahms’ powerful "Symphony No. 4" and Korngold’s “Violin Concerto” with internationally acclaimed guest artist, Stella Chen.
Maestro Paponiu is the fourth guest conductor to lead the Southwest Florida Symphony this season and currently serves as the associate conductor of the Naples Philharmonic and director of the Naples Philharmonic Youth Orchestra. Since 2017, Radu has conducted the Naples Philharmonic in more than 100 different classical, education and pops programs.
American violinist Stella Chen garnered worldwide attention with her first-prize win at the 2019 Queen Elizabeth International Violin Competition, followed by the 2020 Avery Fisher Career Grant and 2020 Lincoln Center Emerging Artist Award.
Upcoming concerts include Serpentine Fire featuring singer Tyriq Johnson. The orchestra will perform the music of Earth, Wind & Fire, conducted by Maestro Andrew Lipke, at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers on April 30. “Rock & Roll and the String Quartet: Remastered Themes and Variations” will feature guitarist, singer, composer and storyteller Andrew Lipke, who joins a smaller Southwest Florida Symphony ensemble to perform rock music with a string quartet. Performances will be at four Southwest Florida venues: Shell Point’s Tribby Center in Fort Myers (May 12), Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center in Fort Myers (May 13), Gulf Theater in Punta Gorda (May 14) and Bell Tower Shops in south Fort Myers (May 15).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.