Southwest Florida Symphony concludes 58th season with a 'Fantastique' celebration

The Southwest Florida Symphony, Lee County’s only professional orchestra, and the fourth oldest in the State of Florida, closes its 58th Season with flair that includes a guest violinist of extraordinary stature on April 27 with "Masterworks V: Fantastique!" at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW. The performance happens at 7:30 p.m., with Maestro Kabaretti’s highly popular pre-concert lecture taking place at 6:30 p.m. These lectures are offered in order to better educate audiences about the pieces being performed and often feature a guest artist Q & A and demonstrations.
"Masterworks V: Fantastique!" is conducted by the Southwest Florida Symphony’s internationally renowned music director, Maestro Nir Kabaretti and features Hector Berlioz’s famous Symphonie Fantastique and contemporary composer, Noam Sheriff’s compelling piece, Akeda. Punctuating the program is Max Bruch’s Violin Concerto with guest artist Giora Schmidt, who has performed with the Philadelphia, Cleveland, Atlanta Symphony and Chicago Symphony Orchestras among others.
The Southwest Florida Symphony is the only professional symphony orchestra in Lee County and one of the oldest on Florida’s Gulf Coast. Founded by conductor Arlo Deibler, the Symphony made its debut as a community orchestra on April 15, 1961 with a roster of 24 musicians who performed in community centers and schools throughout Lee and Collier Counties. It has since grown to become Lee County’s premiere symphonic ensemble, with a roster of 65 world-class musicians playing to packed houses at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall. The Southwest Florida Symphony’s mission is to celebrate the joy of music and to inspire audiences with a variety of professional-quality concerts that are accessible to all.
Tickets cost between $25 and $105 per person and may be purchased online at www.swflso.org, by visiting the Southwest Florida Symphony Box Office located at 8290 College Parkway, Suite 103 in Fort Myers, by calling the Symphony box office at 239-418-1500 or at the door, one and a half hours prior to the concert. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall is located at 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers.
