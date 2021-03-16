Southwest Florida Symphony performs 'TinyPops: 2021: Ain’t We Got Fun'

The Southwest Florida Symphony, Lee County’s only professional orchestra and the fourth oldest in the State of Florida, continues its revamped 2020-2021 season with TinyPops Concerts in various locations throughout Southwest Florida from March 25-28.
TinyPops Concerts are uniquely designed programs that sprung from orchestras’ needs to change how they deliver live music during the pandemic. The Southwest Florida Symphony developed TinyPops in creative collaboration with critically acclaimed guest pianist Andrew Armstrong. TinyPops Concerts are pared down traditional Pops Concerts, featuring timeless Pops standards, in this case, arranged for piano and string quartet by Armstrong. The concerts are no more than 75 minutes long, with no intermission in order to provide the safest environment possible while still honoring the mission of performing orchestral music for the benefit of the public.
March TinyPops Concerts feature internationally lauded guest pianist Armstrong, who regularly accompanies superstar violinist, James Ehnes, with a Southwest Florida Symphony string quartet and consists of a mix of delightful Pops standards like "It Had to be You," "By the Light of the Silvery Moon" and "Tea for Two" and light classical pieces like Debussy’s Claire de Lune and Chopin’s Fantasie-Impromptu.
Armstrong shared what drew him to a career in music. “My grandfather was a jazz singer invited to tour with Jimmy Dorsey's band. (Grandma told him that under no circumstances was he to go on the road living the musician's life while she was home with the new daughter they'd just brought into the world, so he became a businessman.) But he introduced me when I was a child to Art Tatum, Ella Fitzgerald, Sinatra and Nat King Cole, all the greats of jazz and popular music; and also to Rubinstein, the towering classical pianist. I caught both bugs, big-time.”
He said this about performing with one of our ensembles: “This program is a luxurious chance to bend popular music toward the classical music world I've been inhabiting these last few decades; and to pull the classical world back toward popular. We'll dress old favorites like 'Tea for Two' and 'I Ain't Got Nobody' in the instrumentation of the piano quintet, create variations and rhapsodies on the themes, to revel in all the ways this rich and incredible musical Americana can be developed and revelled in. I can't wait to explore it all with the spectacular musicians of the Southwest Florida Symphony!”
Jonathan Neufeld at the Tennesseean raved about Armstrong; "The amount of expression that Armstrong is able to draw out of material is remarkable.” David Nice at The Arts Desk praised; “Armstrong has a musical personality to match the heavyweight Russians, producing an enormous sound when necessary, but always rounded, and always fine-tuned to the needs of his duo partner in flawless synchronicity."
TinyPops dates and venues are as follows:
March 25: The Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center, Downtown Fort Myers
March 26: The Southwest Florida Symphony’s Artistic & Operations Center at Bell Tower, South Fort Myers
March 27: Sanibel Community House, Sanibel Island
March 28: Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, Punta Gorda.
Further details on concerts and events can be found at www.swflso.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.