Southwest Florida Symphony returns to the stage with their 2020 Holiday TinyPops concerts.

The Southwest Florida Symphony will begin the previously delayed 2020-2021 season with their 2020 Holiday TinyPops: "I’ll Stay Home for Christmas" concerts in various locations throughout Southwest Florida from Dec. 3-6.
“We’ve been carefully navigating our way through the COVID-19 crisis and will take every precaution to ensure our return to the stage keeps our audiences and musicians as safe and socially-distanced as possible,” says Southwest Florida Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Amy Ginsburg. “It’s been a tough year, but the holidays are upon us and we think everyone could use the gift of live music right now. While we will miss bringing the full orchestral holiday performance to our community we’ve traditionally delivered for almost 60 years, we’re thrilled to be able to offer small ensemble performances.”
Holiday TinyPops: "I’ll Stay Home for Christmas” features holiday favorites that are both festive and memorable, along with a performance of an original parody entitled "Please Stay Home for Christmas."
7 p.m. Dec. 3: Cape Cabaret, 4725 Vincennes Blvd., Cape Coral. Occupancy capped at 125 patrons.
6 p.m. Dec. 4: Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center, 2301 First St., Fort Myers. Free outdoor mini performance in advance of the Festival of Trees.
5 p.m. Dec. 5: Bell Tower Shops, 13499 S. Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers. Free outdoor mini performances in the courtyard.
6 p.m. Dec. 6: Sanibel Community House, 2173 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel. Occupancy capped at 100 patrons.
The Southwest Florida Symphony is the only professional symphony orchestra in Lee County and one of the oldest on Florida’s Gulf Coast. Founded by conductor Arlo Deibler, the Symphony made its debut as a community orchestra on April 15, 1961, with a roster of 24 musicians who performed in community centers and schools throughout Lee and Collier counties. It has since grown to become Lee County’s premiere symphonic ensemble, with a roster of 70 world class musicians playing to packed houses at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall. The Southwest Florida Symphony’s mission is to celebrate the joy of music and to inspire audiences with a variety of professional-quality concerts that are accessible to all.
Tickets may be purchased by calling 239-418-1500 or www.swflso.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.