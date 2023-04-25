Southwest Florida Symphony Orchestra’s Brave New Pops series continues to upend whatever audiences thought a symphony concert should be. The series’ pop-classical combos explode all assumptions.
Like when The Beatles’ George Martin hired a 40-piece orchestra for “A Day in the Life.”
Or like the Electric Light Orchestra’s futuristic 1970 melding of classical strings, brasses, woodwinds and rock.
In May, Southwest Florida Symphony goes beyond even Brave New Pops, appearing with THE ORCHESTRA, the world-renowned ELO successor band.
After appearances with over 100 of the world’s top symphony orchestras, in venues from the Royal Albert Hall to Carnegie Hall, THE ORCHESTRA is hailed as “the all-time masters of symphonic rock.”
All six members of THE ORCHESTRA can trace their lineage to the original Electric Light Orchestra or its 1988 successor, ELO Part II.
The original ELO’s pop Paganini — Blue Violin virtuoso Mik Kaminski — still sets the stage on fire with trademark electric violin.
Louis Clark Jr., like his late father, conducts and provides the band’s orchestral arrangements. Father and son worked in various stages of ELO Part II and then side by side in THE ORCHESTRA, until Lou Clark’s 2021 passing.
Singer/songwriter/guitarist Parthenon Huxley — who has about a dozen studio albums to his credit — joined ELO Part II in 1998, two years before it changed its name to THE ORCHESTRA on entering the new millennium.
When original drummer Bev Bevan retired in 1999, locked-down-tight American drummer Gordon Townsend assumed the throne.
Glen Burtnik, occasional ELO Part II member and 10-year frontman for STYX, came center stage for THE ORCHESTRA in 2009, after the passing of ELO member and ELO Part II frontman Kelly Groucutt.
Huxley said, “We’ve been very lucky to have great people fill the spots.”
Singer/songwriter/keyboardist Eric Troyer — co-founding member of ELO Part II with Kaminski, Groucutt, Bevan and Clark senior — grew up on The Beatles and ELO, but has a star-studded résumé himself.
As one of the recording industry’s most in-demand session vocalists, he can be heard on Billy Joel’s “Uptown Girl” as well as Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart.” He's worked with some of the world’s most successful artists, including Jim Steinman, Air Supply, Meat Loaf, James Taylor and, most memorably, a Beatle.
He spent two unforgettable days recording “Woman” with John Lennon.
Troyer reflected on the group whose members have morphed yet remained true to the 53-year-old ELO sound. He was quick to point out that live concerts sound even better today because the band benefits from over 40 years’ technological improvements.
“We re-create the original sound using those great orchestral arrangements that Lou Clark wrote. When we play with a full symphonic orchestra, we use the original scores. That’s the key to sounding like the records people grew up with.
“We love playing with a full symphonic orchestra. When you get more than 50 people playing onstage together, it’s magic.”
“Our shows are like an avalanche,” Huxley said. “They start and then don’t stop for an hour and a half.”
They play hit after hit after hit, including “Mr. Blue Sky,” “Don’t Bring Me Down,” “Evil Woman,” “Strange Magic” and many more of ELO’s 20 Top 40 Billboard Certified Hit Singles.
“There aren’t any slow parts,” Huxley added. “It’s an onslaught. As the show goes on, the audience just gets more and more ramped up.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.